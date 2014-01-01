Skip to main content
Chrissy Metz
The
Latest
in Chrissy Metz
Stars Who Love Sports
These stars are proud to show off their love of the game.
'This Is Us' Cast Gives America a Big Hug After Brutal Super Bowl Episode
The cast appeared on 'Tonight Show' following the Super Bowl to discuss Sunday's heart-wrenching episode.
'This Is Us': Jack Pearson's Death Finally Explained -- Watch!
On Tuesday's episode of the hit NBC series, the show dropped its biggest hint yet as to how the beloved character dies.
Here’s Why ‘This Is Us’ Stars Brought Their Young Cast Members as Their SAG Dates
A few stars from the hit NBC series brought some adorable dates to the SAG Awards.
Sterling K. Brown 'Can't Stop Crying' After 'This Is Us' SAG Awards Win
The cast of the NBC hit series was shocked to take home the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.
Mandy Moore Says Matching Blue Dresses With 'This Is Us' Co-Stars Was (Somehow) Not Planned
The women of the hit NBC drama say they purposely match at the awards show on Sunday night -- but great minds clearly think alike!
Glittery Gowns, Shades of Blue & More: The Best Fashion Trends From 2018 SAG Awards
Stars like Mandy Moore, Margot Robbie and Halle Berry dressed to impress for the awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday.
'This Is Us' Cast Backstage at the 2018 SAG Awards (Full Press Conference)
Milo Ventimiglia and co. took home the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series honor at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
'This Is Us' Cast Say Answers About Jack's Death Are Coming Very Soon (Exclusive)
Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley promised fans will get details VERY soon, while speaking with ET at the 2018 SAG Awards.
'This Is Us' Cast Says Jack's Death Is Very Near (Exclusive)
The end is near for Jack Pearson.
'This Is Us' Cast Recalls Shooting Intense Therapy Scene, Teases Kate and Toby's Wedding! (Exclusive)
ET spoke with Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Chris Sullivan on the red carpet at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards.
Chrissy Metz on 'This Is Us' Return: Kevin's Spiral, Kate's Possible Adoption & More! (Exclusive)
'This Is Us' returns Jan. 9 on NBC.
'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz on the Adorable Way She Found Out About Her Golden Globe Nom (Exclusive)
The actress earned her second nomination for ‘This Is Us,’ but was ‘bummed’ more of her co-stars weren’t recognized: ‘I don’t dig it, if I’m honest.’
Chrissy Metz Reveals Sweet Way She Learned About Her Golden Globes Nomination -- In PJs! (Exclusive)
The 'This Is Us' star says boyfriend Josh Stancil showed up at her home in his pajamas for the Golden Globes nominations.
