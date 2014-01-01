Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Ciara
The
Latest
in Ciara
On Trend: Pajamas in Public
Sleepwear never looked so good in daylight hours.
Ciara Shares Sweet Photo of Husband Russell Wilson Holding Baby Sienna
The couple shared the first photo of Sienna on Thursday.
Ciara Shares First Photo of Daughter Sienna
No surprise here -- Ciara and husband Russell Wilson's baby girl, Sienna Princess, is adorable.
Ciara Congratulates NFL Star Husband Russell Wilson on Joining New York Yankees
It was his late father’s dream for his son.
Ciara and Russell Wilson Go Menswear Chic at Tom Ford Fashion Show: Pics!
The glam couple rocked an edgy vibe on Tuesday night.
Ciara Responds to Criticism After Telling Women to 'Level Up' to Find a Husband
Ciara found herself the recipient of backlash over the weekend, after appearing to suggest women should carry themselves a certain way in order to find a husband.
Ciara Shares Makeup-Free Racy Bedroom Photos Taken by Russell Wilson!
The singer posted the pics to Instagram on Wednesday.
The 15 Best Celeb Mom Moments of 2017
From Kate Middleton hushing her littlies to Britney Spears getting pranked by her boys, some of favorite celeb moms delivered unforgettable moments in 2017.
Ciara and Kelly Rowland Sing Christmas Carols to Patients at Children's Hospital
The superstars generously spent their Friday bringing much-needed smiles to kids' faces.
Cutest Couples of 2017: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle & More!
ET breaks down the most adorable celebrity couples that are still going strong!
Ciara Gushes Over 'Special Love' She Has With Husband Russell Wilson (Exclusive)
The singer also told ET at the 2017 Billboard Women in Music event how Serena William's wedding inspired her to renew her vows in the future.
Ciara Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message to Husband Russell Wilson
Happy birthday to the NFL star, who turned 29 on Wednesday!
Ciara and Russell Wilson Make Heartwarming Visit to Seattle Children's Hospital
Ciara and Russell Wilson are spreading the love this holiday season.
Ciara and Macklemore Take Their Kids on a Cute Playdate to a Seahawks Game: Pics!
They cheered on Ciara’s hubby, Russell Wilson, from the stands.
Pagination
Page 1
Next page
More Results
Subscribe to Ciara