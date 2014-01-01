Skip to main content
Claire Foy
The
Latest
in Claire Foy
Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2018 -- So Far!
See which stars have called it quits just this year.
14 Movies to See in March 2018: 'A Wrinkle in Time,' 'Ready Player One' and More
There's something for everyone: Jennifer Lawrence playing a spy, a 'Pacific Rim' sequel and a gay teenage romance worth swooning over.
Claire Foy and Stephen Campbell Moore Split After 4 Years of Marriage
The two announced the news in a joint statement to ET on Friday.
Vanessa Kirby Might Have Just Confirmed That Helena Bonham Carter Will Replace Her on 'The Crown'
The 29-year-old actress tagged the show in an Instagram photo of herself and Bonham Carter.
'The Crown' Stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith React to Helena Bonham Carter Casting Rumors (Exclusive)
ET chatted with the actors on the red carpet ahead of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.
Women Make a Strong Statement in Suits at Golden Globes
Leading ladies rocked pantsuits in the best way possible.
‘The Crown’ Star Matt Smith Wants Selena Gomez to Play Meghan Markle on the Show
Smith and co-star Claire Foy opened up about Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry on ‘WWHL.’
'The Crown' Stars Discuss How Meghan Markle's Life Will Change as She Joins the Royal Family
Markle's transition to royal life somewhat mirrors what Matt Smith goes through on the regal Netflix drama.
Claire Foy & Matt Smith Glam Up For Their Final Red Carpet Premiere for ‘The Crown’
The pair are passing the royal batons to their older counterparts.
John Lithgow Talks Olivia Colman Taking on Queen in 'The Crown' (Exclusive)
ET spoke with the 72-year-old actor at the BAFTA Britannia Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
'The Crown' Star Claire Foy Teases 'Hard Moments' In Season 2, Reacts to Olivia Colman Casting
ET caught up with Foy as she was honored at the BAFTA Britannia Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
Claire Foy Reveals Which 'Crown' Secret She Kept For Months: 'It Was Really Cruel!'
The 33-year-old actress says filming season two of 'The Crown' wasn't bittersweet because she 'never took it for granted.'
Olivia Colman Replaces Claire Foy in 'The Crown' Season 3 and 4
The 43-year-old actress ascends to the throne in the upcoming seasons of the Netflix drama.
Claire Foy on Portraying Queen Elizabeth in 'The Crown': 'I Would Hate for Her to Watch It'
"When you’re playing a real person, you never want to be ghoulish."
Claire Foy