Daniel Craig
The
Latest
in Daniel Craig
Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings
Here's a look at the stars who kept their nuptials hush-hush.
Daniel Craig Confirms He Is Returning as James Bond on 'The Late Show'
The star revealed to Stephen Colbert on Tuesday that he's returning to play the beloved spy one last time.
Daniel Craig Says James Bond Return Isn't Confirmed: 'There's No Decision Made Yet'
The 49-year-old actor says it's a 'very personal decision to be made.'
Daniel Craig Reportedly Coming Back as James Bond in 2019
The 49-year-old actor previously said that he'd rather 'slash my wrists' than reprise his role as 007.
Next James Bond Film Gets a Release Date -- But Who Will Play the Iconic Superspy?
The 25th Bond movie is on it's way!
EXCLUSIVE: Charlize Theron Reacts to Chris Hemsworth Saying She Should Play 007: 'Thanks, Dude!'
The 'Atomic Blonde' star weighed in on the actor's suggestion she slip in one of James Bond's suits.
'Logan Lucky' Trailer: Channing Tatum & Daniel Craig Totally Transform in Steven Soderbergh's Latest
The comedy, co-starring Riley Keough, Katie Holmes and Adam Driver, is in theaters Aug. 18, 2017.
Daniel Craig Cuddles With Adorable Puppies in New Promo for Charity Campaign -- Watch!
The James Bond star is giving away a brand new Aston Martin.
EXCLUSIVE: David Oyelowo on Daniel Craig's Rigor and Why 'Othello' Is Still as Relevant as Ever
The actor opens up to ET about his new Off-Broadway production of the Shakespeare classic.
EXCLUSIVE: Naomie Harris Doesn't Want to Label James Bond
The actress opens up about a 'black Bond' or 'gay Bond' and why you'll never see her in the role.
EXCLUSIVE: Naomie Harris Gushes Over Why Daniel Craig Should Return as Bond
The actress, who is earning early Oscar buzz for her role in 'Moonlight,' also shares her thoughts on having a black or gay James Bond.
James Bond Producers Still Want Daniel Craig for the Next Movie
Despite Craig being 'over it,' producer Callum McDougall insists that Craig is still the first choice to play 007.
12 Movie Sequels We Can't Wait to See in 2015
2015 is the year of the sequel! We're breaking down the major follow-ups hitting theaters as we kick off our 2015 movie preview.
Daniel Craig Plays a Random Stormtrooper in 'The Force Awakens' And This Is the Scene He Is In
Hey James Bond, wanna be in Star Wars?
