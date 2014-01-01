Julianne joins the NBC series as a 'mentor' for season two, and says she's not returning to 'Dancing With the Stars.' The 29-year-old says she's also planning on returning to music -- and has a television series of her own in development.
The 'Dancing With the Stars' family is grateful nobody was seriously injured during a multi-car accident on Monday afternoon in Iowa, involving one of the tour buses transporting cast and crew of 'Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night.'