The second night of 'Celebrity Big Brother' got even shadier when the former White House political aide subtly accused 'The Cosby Show' alum of hypocrisy over their controversial relationships with problematic figures.
Omarosa opens up to Ross Mathews about her time in President Donald Trump's administration. The emotional moment goes down on Thursday's all-new episode of 'Celebrity Big Brother,' airing at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
The former 'Today' show co-host, who lost his job after the leaking of the now-infamous 'Access Hollywood' tape, is now publicly speaking out about the man on the other end of that exchange -- who went on to become president.