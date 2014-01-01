Skip to main content
Drew Barrymore
The
Latest
in Drew Barrymore
Stars Without Makeup
These stars are fresh-faced beauties!
‘The Wedding Singer’ Turns 20! Looking Back on Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore’s First Onscreen Romance
ET is celebrating the film's anniversary by looking back at what Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore had to say about working together.
'The Wedding Singer' Turns 20! Relive Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore's First Onscreen Romance (Exclusive)
ET was on the 1997 set of the romantic comedy, where Sandler and Barrymore couldn't stop gushing over one another.
Drew Barrymore Hilariously Recalls Striking Out on Dating Apps -- Watch!
Let's just say, she did not get '50 First Dates'...
Drew Barrymore Reveals Parenthood Struggles: 'I Tell Her I Understand'
The 42-year-old actress found herself faced with an angry daughter after returning from out of town.
Stars' Magical Trips to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter
Celebs may be muggles, but that isn't stopping them from having the best time surrounded by all things 'Harry Potter.'
Jennifer Lawrence Celebrates Women's March 2018 With Cameron Diaz and Adele
Stars like Eva Longoria, Drew Barrymore, Mila Kunis and more took to social media to share snaps from marches across the country.
Drew Barrymore Adopts 3 Adorable Kittens After Planning on Rescuing Just 1: Pic!
Drew Barrymore is the proud new owner of three adorable cats!
Drew Barrymore Calls Herself an 'Overstuffed Turkey or Piñata' Full of Love
The 42-year-old actress split from husband Will Kopelman in 2016.
Drew Barrymore Shares Sweet Rare Pics With Her Daughters Frankie and Olive: ‘The Love of My Life’
Barrymore posted lengthy captions about the ‘spirit of family.’
Drew Barrymore Hits the Salon With Daughter Olive -- See the Adorable Pic!
The 'Santa Clarita Diet' star and her little girl enjoyed a day out with their hair stylist on Tuesday.
'Charlie's Angels' Reunion! Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz Share Sweet Pic Together
Barrymore also wrote heartfelt words about "her sister" on Instagram.
Makeup-Free Drew Barrymore Leaves Cute Notes in Her Daughter's Lunchbox
The 42-year-old actress wants her kids to know she's 'with them always.'
Drew Barrymore Makes an Amazing Cameo in SZA's 'Drew Barrymore' Music Video
The singer recruited her favorite actress for her single's music video.
