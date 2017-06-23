Skip to main content
Elle Fanning
The
Latest
in Elle Fanning
On Trend: Pajamas in Public
Sleepwear never looked so good in daylight hours.
Elle Fanning and Logan Lerman Reminisce on a Failed Crush in 'The Vanishing of Sidney Hall' Clip (Exclusive)
ET has a first look at the drama, about first grade crushes, a best-selling novel and an infamous disappearance.
'The Vanishing of Sidney Hall' Clip: Childhood Sweethearts Get Entangled in a Mystery
Logan Lerman and Elle Fanning star in the drama, about first grade crushes, a best-selling novel and an infamous disappearance. ('The Vanishing of Sidney Hall' is now playing exclusively on DIRECTV and in theaters on March 2.)
Ab-Tastic Behavior
These stars flaunt what they've got -- and we can't blame them!
Elle Fanning Starts a Dance Party in Paris Bar in Exclusive 'Leap!' Clip
Carly Rae Jepsen and Sia muse Maddie Ziegler also lend their voices to the animated dance movie, arriving in theaters on Aug. 25
Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning Cast in New Woody Allen Film, Title and Release Date Yet to Be Announced
The controversial director has landed more big-name stars for his untitled new film.
Star Sightings: July 2017
Here's what it looks like to live like an A-lister!
EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Schools Elle Fanning on Impure Thoughts in Titillating 'The Beguiled' Clip
Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell also star in director Sofia Coppola's Civil War-era thriller.
'The Beguiled' and 'The Big Sick' Reviews: Yankee Soldiers and Coma Girlfriends (But No Alien Robots)
Nicole Kidman stars in the Civil War-era remake, while Kumail Nanjiani stars as himself in the girlfriend-in-a-coma dramedy.
EXCLUSIVE: Elle Fanning Blushed When Kissing Colin Farrell in 'The Beguiled'
The 19-year-old actress admits shooting the scene made her a little bit flustered.
EXCLUSIVE: Watch Elle Fanning Adorably Rate Colin Farrell's Kissing Skills
ET caught up with 'The Beguiled' star in Los Angeles, where she also revealed that she and sister Dakota are currently searching for a movie to do together.
Kirsten Dunst Breaks Down Crying at Cannes Film Festival Premiere of 'The Beguiled'
The 35-year-old actress was comforted by co-star Elle Fanning and director Sofia Coppola.
Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning & Kirsten Dunst Stun on 'The Beguiled' Cannes Red Carpet - See Their Amazing Looks
Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning & Kirsten Dunst dressed to impress.
'The Beguiled' Trailer: Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst Will Give You Goosebumps
The Sofia Coppola-directed project, co-starring Colin Farrell, is out June 23, 2017.
