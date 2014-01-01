Skip to main content
Ellen Page
The
Latest
in Ellen Page
Stars Who Love Sports
These stars are proud to show off their love of the game.
Ellen Page and Wife Emma Portner Share Sweet Kiss at Movie Premiere
The couple announced that they had tied the knot in January.
Ellen Page Has a Tense Standoff With a Former Zombie in 'The Cured' Clip (Exclusive)
Page stars in the horror movie with 'socio-political undertones,' about what happens when zombies are cured and attempt to reenter society.
'The Cured' Clip: Ellen Page Discovers What Makes Zombies a 'Family'
Page stars in the horror movie with 'socio-political undertones,' about what happens when zombies are cured and attempt to reenter society. 'The Cured' is in theaters and On Demand on Feb. 23.
Ellen Page and Emma Portner Are Married -- Surprise!
The 30-year-old actress and 23-year-old dancer showed off their shiny new wedding bands on Instagram.
Surprise! Ellen Page and Emma Portner Are Married
The lovebirds revealed the exciting news via Instagram on Wednesday.
Ellen Page Says Brett Ratner 'Outed Me' in Powerful Post About Sexual Harassment in Hollywood
The 30-year-old actress alleges Ratner outed her when she was just 18, and 'had not yet come out to myself.'
Ellen Page Says She's Girlfriend Emma Portner's 'Biggest Fan' During Cute Date Night (Exclusive)
The couple couldn't stop gushing over each other at the Los Angeles Dance Project's annual gala in L.A. on Saturday.
EXCLUSIVE: Ellen Page Says Girlfriend Emma Portner's Support 'Is the Best'
The couple stepped out for the 'Flatliners' premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday.
EXCLUSIVE: Ellen Page Says Girlfriend Emma Portner's Support at 'Flatliners' Premiere Is 'the Best'
ET chatted with the actress in Hollywood on Wednesday night. 'Flatliners' is out Sept. 29.
2017 Fall Movie Preview: Superheroes and Spies, Bad Moms and Jedis, Oh My!
ET's list of 35 movies you will want to look out for this fall, some of which are in theaters now for your viewing pleasure.
'Flatliners' Trailer: Ellen Page and Nina Dobrev Experiment With Dying
The thriller is out on Sept. 29, 2017.
Ellen Page, Alia Shawkat, Chloe Grace Moretz and More Join Immigration Ban Protests at LAX and JFK
Celebrities showed solidarity with immigrants online and in person.
EXCLUSIVE: Ellen Page on Orlando: 'It Is Beautiful to See People Unite in Such an Incredible Way'
The actress opens up to ET about the Florida shooting ahead of a special presentation of 'Gaycation' focusing on the tragedy.
