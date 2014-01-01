Skip to main content
Emily Osment
The
Latest
in Emily Osment
'Hannah Montana' Stars: Then and Now
See what Miley, Lilly, Rico and the gang are up to now.
'Hannah Montana' Star Jason Earles Marries Katie Drysen & Celebrates With a Mini Disney Channel Reunion!
The cute couple tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: 'PLL' Star Keegan Allen Spills on His Flirtatious and Funny 'Young & Hungry' Character!
Spoiler Alert: Keegan Allen's 'Young & Hungry' character is absolutely nothing like Toby. Sorry, Little Liars!
EXCLUSIVE! Kylie Minogue Spills on Her 'Young & Hungry' Character: 'She's Hiding A Very Big Secret!'
ETonline caught up with music superstar Kylie Minogue on the set of 'Young & Hungry' to talk about her highly anticipated two-episode arc!
EXCLUSIVE! Ashley Tisdale Teases Her Hilarious and High Return to 'Young and Hungry'
Once again Ashley Tisdale is stepping in front of the camera tonight on her hit ABC Family comedy series, and she's bringing a blazin' good time!
'Young and Hungry' Sneak Peek: Cooper's Romantic Gesture to Gabi Will Make You Swoon!
If you've been craving new episode of 'Young and Hungry,' then you're in luck because we're bringing you a sneak peek snack.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Young and Hungry' Promo: Watch the Cast Have an Epic (and Hilarious!) Food Fight
'Young and Hungry' is gearing up for the premiere of Season 2 and their food-loving cast is celebrating with a brand-new promo!
'Young and Hungry' Sneak Peek: It's Gabi Versus Josh's Fiance-Who Will Win?!
We've got your exclusive first look at tonight's summer finale of 'Young and Hungry'!
EXCLUSIVE! Jesse McCartney is a Geeky Guest Star on 'Young and Hungry'-Watch Now!
It's a 'Hannah Montana' reunion!
Ashley Tisdale Dishes on Embracing Her Inner Lesbian on 'Young and Hungry'
So long High School Musical-Ashley Tisdale is hungry for a more mature role.
