Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Gigi Hadid
The
Latest
in Gigi Hadid
On Trend: Pajamas in Public
Sleepwear never looked so good in daylight hours.
Trending Now: Battle of the Leopard Print Coats
This animal print jacket has been the hottest cool weather trend of 2016. So, which celeb wore it best?
Gigi Hadid Shows Off Crazy Toned Abs During Tommy Hilfiger's Milan Fashion Week Show
The 22-year-old model flaunted her stuff in one of her creations from her last collaboration with the Americana fashion house during Milan Fashion Week on Sunday.
Gigi Hadid Slays Catwalks Around the World
Hollywood's latest It Girl is one of the most in-demand models of the moment. Click through some of her fiercest walks yet!
Gigi Hadid Dominates Milan Fashion Week -- See Her Fierce Looks
The 22-year-old model slays the catwalks in Italy.
Zayn Malik Teases Fans With New Music Snippets - Listen!
The 25-year-old singer previewed the bluesy new sounds on Tuesday.
Gigi Hadid Slams Critics of Her Fluctuating Weight During New York Fashion Week
The supermodel said this will be the last time she explains herself.
Sexiest Celebrity Bikini Bods
These ladies know how to beat the heat in the hottest way possible!
Bella Hadid Snuggles With Ewok-Like Puppy at Vintage Boutique Store in NYC
The 21-year-old model showed off a plaid trench coat and accessorized with an impossibly cute puppy.
Gigi and Bella Hadid Pose Completely Naked Together for 'British Vogue'
The supermodel sisters landed their first dual covers together. The March issue of 'British Vogue' hits newsstands on Feb. 2.
Bella and Gigi Hadid Pose Naked for British 'Vogue' -- See the Pics!
The sisters crushed it in a photo shoot for the magazine's March issue.
Bella Hadid Handles Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Total Pro on the Runway in Paris -- Watch!
The model freed the nip on the catwalk Tuesday.
Ab-Tastic Behavior
These stars flaunt what they've got -- and we can't blame them!
Gigi Hadid Gushes Over Boyfriend Zayn Malik on His Birthday: 'Love This Man'
The model paid tribute to her beau by sharing a series of pics via Instagram on Friday.
Pagination
Page 1
Next page
More Results
Subscribe to Gigi Hadid