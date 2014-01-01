Skip to main content
Ginnifer Goodwin
The
Latest
in Ginnifer Goodwin
Celebrity Pregnancy Styles
These moms-to-be look oh-so-stylish. See some of their best looks!
'Once Upon a Time' Bosses Downplay Season 7 Cast 'Reset,' Reveal Huge Premiere Spoilers
New series regular Dania Ramirez was revealed to be playing a 'different' Cinderella in the upcoming season.
Emilie de Ravin and Rebecca Mader Break Silence as More 'Once Upon a Time' Stars Exit Ahead of Season 7
Jennifer Morrison announced she was leaving the series on Monday.
EXCLUSIVE: Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Talk 'Once Upon a Time' Musical & What Their Kids Think of the Songs
Snow White and Prince Charming are stepping into the spotlight!
EXCLUSIVE: 'Once Upon a Time' Stars Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin Dish on the Musical Episode!
Only ET has exclusive details from Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas and more magical stars about 'Once Upon a Time's musical episode, airing Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC!
EXCLUSIVE: 'Once Upon a Time' Stars Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From the Musical Episode!
Only ET has exclusive details from Jennifer Morrison, Colin O'Donoghue and more magical stars about 'Once Upon a Time's musical episode, airing Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC!
EXCLUSIVE: Ginnifer Goodwin Remembers Late 'Big Love' Co-Star Bill Paxton
The 'Once Upon a Time' actress opened up about the death of her one-time onscreen husband ahead of Sunday night's Academy Awards.
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Paxton's 'Big Love' Co-Star Ginnifer Goodwin Remembers the Late Actor's 'Huge Heart'
Ginnifer Goodwin admits it's been "a hard day" following the news of Bill Paxton's death.
Ginnifer Goodwin Welcomes Baby No.2 With Josh Dallas -- Find Out His Name!
The 'Once Upon a Time' costars chose a rather regal name for their newborn son.
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas Welcome Baby No. 2 -- Find Out His Cute Name!
The 'Once Upon a Time' couple gave their son a name fit for a prince!
EXCLUSIVE: 'Once Upon a Time' Stars Spill the Secrets to Captain Swan and Snowing's Romance: 'It's True Love'
ET recently traveled to Storybrooke and we brought exclusive interviews with Jennifer Morrison, Colin O'Donoghue and Josh Dallas!
EXCLUSIVE: Shakira Explains Why She Told Disney to 'Put Some Meat' on Her Animated 'Zootopia' Character
The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer reveals she was responsible for Gazelle's curvier figure.
Ginnifer Goodwin Jokes She and Josh Dallas 'Keep Forgetting' That She's Pregnant
The 'Zootopia' star tells ET they're also struggling to come up with a name for baby number two.
EXCLUSIVE: Ginnifer Goodwin Admits She's Not Ready to Have Another Boy
The 'Once Upon a Time' star tells ET that she sometimes forgets she's pregnant.
