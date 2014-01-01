Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Haim
The
Latest
in Haim
HAIM is 'Coming For' Adam Sandler With Their Amazing Hanukkah Song
Happy Haimukkah!
Check Out Taylor Swift's Amazing HAIM-Themed Holiday Sweater!
Taylor is decking the halls of The Forum in Los Angeles, but her rocking her BFF band's Christmas sweater is what gives us all the holiday cheer!
Here's What It's Like to Go to One of Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Secret Sessions (Exclusive)
The singer held four listening parties at her homes in London, Los Angeles, Nashville and Rhode Island for her biggest fans ahead of her new album's release. It's out Nov. 10.
Star Sightings: Vanessa Lachey Has a Mommy & Me Date, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Treats Her Sweet Tooth & More!
See how the A-listers are living it up this fall!
Subscribe to Haim