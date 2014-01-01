Skip to main content
Halle Berry
The
Latest
in Halle Berry
Halle Berry Brings the Fire to Vanity Fair Oscar Party
The 51-year-old actress knows how to werk!
Time's Up Makes Impact at 2018 Oscars With 'Festive Array of Colors'
The Time's Up conversation made it all the way to Hollywood's biggest night.
Jussie Smollett Drops Debut Album With a Song Dedicated to 'Someone Special' (Exclusive)
Only ET was with Smollett at his star-studded listening party in Los Angeles.
Halle Berry Flashes Major Cleavage in Silver Strapless Mini Dress
The actress stepped out in a sassy number to attend the 6th Annual Icon Mann Pre-Oscars dinner.
Halle Berry is Showstopping in Sexy Silver Mini Dress -- See the Pics!
The brunette beauty appeared to be having a ton of fun while posing for photographers on the Icon Mann Pre-Oscar Dinner red carpet Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
Halle Berry's Former Manager Accused by 9 Women of Harassment
The 51-year-old actress turned to Twitter to react to allegations brought against her former manager, Vincent Cirrincione.
Halle Berry Addresses Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Ex-Manager
The actress wrote how she was "sick" and horrified about the recent accusations.
ET's Nancy O'Dell and Kevin Frazier Challenge Oprah and Kevin Hart to Do the Hot Pepper Challenge!
The #ALSPepperChallenge is the latest stunt taking over the internet to raise awareness about ALS.
2018 SAG Awards Fashion: Bright Colors, Sequins and More!
From the most popular colors to our favorite accessories, ET's breaking down the best red carpet trends.
2018 SAG Awards Fashion: Best & Worst Dressed
ET breaks down the most memorable red carpet looks from Sunday's awards show.
SAG Awards 2018: How the All-Female Presenters Have Spoken Up About Inequality
The awards show is making a big statement -- and so are its presenters.
Halle Berry Stuns in Sheer Lace Dress at NAACP Image Awards
At 51 years old, this actress is showing the world that age is only a number.
Halle Berry Leaves Little to the Imagination in Sheer Lace Dress at NAACP Image Awards
This may be the 'Kidnap' star's sexiest look yet!
Halle Berry, Kerry Washington and Ava DuVernay Stun on NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
Stars wowed as they stepped out for the 49th annual awards show in Pasadena, California, on Monday.
