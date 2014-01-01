Skip to main content
Heidi Klum
The
Latest
in Heidi Klum
Ladies, Suit Up!
No one puts a chic spin on menswear like Hollywood royalty.
Heidi Klum Says She's 'Very Single' and 'Ready to Mingle' Following Split From Vito Schnabel
Plus, the 44-year-old model claps back at haters criticizing her latest lingerie campaign.
Hollywood's Best Bikini Bods Over 40
Check out some of the sexiest stars over 40 who still stun while flaunting their flawless figures.
Heidi Klum Addresses Rumors that Queen Latifah is Replacing Mel B on 'AGT' (Exclusive)
The 'America's Got Talent' judge opened up to ET at the 2018 amfAR Gala in New York City on Wednesday.
Taraji P. Henson, Halsey, Heidi Klum and More Pull Out All the Stops for amfAR Gala
The ladies stepped out in jaw-dropping looks at the glamorous event in New York City on Wednesday.
Heidi Klum Sports Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Look at 2018 GRAMMYs
Heidi Klum made sure all eyes were on her at the 2018 GRAMMYs on Sunday, sporting a lingerie look that highlighted her incredible physique.
GRAMMYs: Look Back at the Best Gowns of All Time!
Let's take a look back at the best -- and often times outrageous -- Grammy fashion of all time.
How Celebs Pick the Perfect Face Masks
ET peels back the stars' go-to facial treatments!
Star Sightings: Stephen Colbert Talks Louis C.K. With Samantha Bee, Gwen Stefani Performs in Dubai & More!
While politics were on 'The Late Show' host's mind during a fundraiser in Newark, New Jersey, other stars relished in holiday activities and charitable contributions -- check out all of the A-list events!
Heidi Klum Lets Her Hair Down and Flashes Her Enviable Bikini Body on Caribbean Beach
The supermodel enjoyed a day in the sun after wrapping a shoot for the new season of 'Germany's Next Top Model.'
Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Insane Bikini Body While Jumping Into the Ocean Next to a Rainbow: Watch!
Bikini body goals!
Watch Heidi Klum Dance to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' for Halloween (Exclusive)
The 44-year-old model continues to reign supreme as the Queen of Halloween.
Heidi Klum Rocks Terrifying Michael Jackson 'Thriller' Werewolf Costume -- See the Look! (Exclusive)
The supermodel went full out as one of the pop icon's most memorable looks at her annual Halloween bash in New York City on Tuesday.
Heidi Klum Dishes on Her Epic 'Thriller' Costume and What She Loves Most About Halloween!
The 44-year-old supermodel has done it again!
