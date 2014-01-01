Skip to main content
Helen Mirren
The
Latest
in Helen Mirren
Oscars 2018: The Stars Let Loose!
Sunday night was filled with glitz, glamour and fun!
Helen Mirren on Why She Loved Doing Her Own Scary Stunts for 'Winchester' (Exclusive)
The 72-year-old star is showing no signs of slowing down in her love for the magic of movies. 'Winchester' hits theaters Feb. 2.
Helen Mirren: I've Been 'Pissed Off' About Lack of Opportunities For Women (Exclusive)
The spitfire star of 'Winchester' speaks to ET about making strides for women in film.
The Queen Approves! Helen Mirren Says Meghan Markle Will Make a 'Wonderful Addition' to Royal Family
Mirren gushed about Markle to ET at the premiere for her new movie, 'Winchester.'
Helen Mirren Improvised the Most Explicit Line in 'Winchester' (Exclusive)
The Spierig Brothers talk to ET about directing their new haunted house movie, casting an Oscar winner and what 'Inspired by True Events' really means.
Helen Mirren Says ‘Charming’ Meghan Markle Doesn’t Need Her Advice for Life as a Royal (Exclusive)
Mirren has played the Queen several times.
14 Movies to See in February 2018
There's something for everyone: YA love stories, Oscar hopefuls, superhero movies and Helen Mirren's haunted house movie.
Helen Mirren Says Meryl Streep is Her ‘Ride or Die’ in Rap Battle With James Corden: Watch!
The 72-year-old British star pulled out all the stops on Tuesday’s ‘Late Late Show.’
Helen Mirren Reveals What Drew Her to 'Winchester's Mysterious Haunted House (Exclusive)
The Oscar-winning actress reveals the true-life events that inspired her new film about 'the most haunted house in history.'
Behind-the-Scenes of 'Winchester': Helen Mirren Teases Horror Film's Biggest 'Mystery'
The Academy Award-winning actress plays Sarah Winchester and, along with co-star Jason Clarke, reveals the true-life events that inspired the film in this exclusive look. ('Winchester' opens in theaters on Feb. 2.)
Exes Reunited! Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson Were a 'Serious Item' in the '80s
The A-listers, who dated in the '80s, reunited on Friday's episode of 'The Graham Norton Show.'
Helen Mirren & Liam Neeson Reunite After Being a ‘Serious Item’ in the ‘80s
The A-listers dated for about four years.
Helen Mirren on Why She Won't Be at the Royal Wedding
The 72-year-old actress, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth in 'The Queen,' opened up on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Thursday.
Helen Mirren Talks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding and If She'll be Attending
The 72-year-old actress appears on Thursday's 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'
