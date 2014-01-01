Skip to main content
Henry Cavill
The
Latest
in Henry Cavill
Henry Cavill Reacts to Finding Out He Died -- See the Pic!
Alive, well and hotter than ever!
'Justice League' Post-Credit Scenes Explained: Bromance and New Bad Guys
Spoiler warning! We're diving deep into the two -- yes, two -- bonus scenes attached to DC's latest offering and speculating over what it might mean for the DCEU.
'Justice League' Review: How Many Superheroes Does It Take to Save a Cinematic Universe?
Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa and Ray Fischer team up for DC's long-awaited team-up, directed by Zack Snyder (with an assist from Joss Whedon).
'Justice League' Cast Reveals Whose Costume Was Most Uncomfortable (Exclusive)
Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot and more sit down with ET to discuss what each would change about their hero's supersuit.
Ben Affleck Says Daughter Violet Is Embarrassed By Him Even Though He's Batman
The father of three and his 'Justice League' co-stars opened up to ET about what it was like having their kids come to set, and dished on which heroes their children fanned out over the most.
Go Behind the Scenes of 'Justice League' With Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa (Exclusive)
Only ET can take you to the set of the upcoming DC superhero crossover, out Nov. 17.
'Justice League' International Trailer Finally Gives Fans a Look at the Villainous Steppenwolf
While the big baddie has been shrouded in mystery, a new trailer sheds a little light on the film's alien menace.
New 'Justice League' Trailer Teases Superman's Return: Watch!
The latest trailer for the superhero mash up features a big twist for fans looking for the Man of Steel.
Henry Cavill Pens Insanely Sweet Post to His Girlfriend: 'This Is My Lucy Cork'
It doesn't get much cuter than this!
Henry Cavill Mocks 'Justice League' Mustache Controversy: 'It Is Time to Finally Set the Record Straight'
The star took to Instagram to address reports that his facial hair is causing problems for 'Justice League' reshoots.
Supersized 'Justice League' Comic-Con Trailer Features Tons of New Footage -- Watch!
The DC heroes join forces on Nov. 17, 2017.
Henry Cavill Comments On Superman's 'Justice League' Absence, Jokes About Missing Comic-Con
The 'Man of Steel' star teased fans about the new trailer's lack of Superman, and joked with Jason Momoa about not getting to go to Comic-Con.
Henry Cavill Is Sharing Ridiculously Hot (and Hilarious!) Videos From His 'Road to Recovery' Workouts
The 'Justice League' star is back in the gym and undergoing physical therapy for his knee.
Barack Obama Chills Out on Post-Presidency Vaca, Rocks Backwards Cap
44 is enjoying a little R&R!
