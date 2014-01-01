Skip to main content
Holly Madison
The
Latest
in Holly Madison
Oh, Baby! Celeb Birth Announcements
Congratulations to the proud new parents!
Here's Why Holly Madison Isn't Paying Tribute to Hugh Hefner
Holly Madison dated the 'Playboy' founder from 2002 to 2008.
Inside Hugh Hefner and Holly Madison’s Strained Relationship: From 'No. 1 Girl' to Estranged Exes
The 37-year-old model has yet to speak out on the Playboy founder's death. Now, ET looks back at their time together.
Alicia Silverstone Goes Naked for PETA to End Sheep Cruelty -- See the Stunning Pic!
The actress posed nude in a forest to stand up for sheep.
Holly Madison Rocks School Girl Skirt Two Months After Giving Birth to Son
The former 'Playboy' bunny hasn't changed her style one bit!
Holly Madison Reveals Her New Son's Name!
Holly revealed the name of her second child on Instagram on Friday.
Holly Madison Reveals Her Baby Boy's Name!
Rainbow Aurora is officially a big sister.
Holly Madison and Husband Pasquale Rotella Welcome a Son!
The former playboy model welcomed her second child on Sunday.
Holly Madison and Husband Pasquale Rotella Welcome Baby No. 2
The cute couple Instagrammed heartwarming snapshots of their newborn son's tiny hand to announce the news.
EXCLUSIVE: Holly Madison Is 'Ready to Pop' With Baby No. 2, but Wants Way More Kids
Holly opens up about motherhood and reveals the name her daughter, Rainbow Aurora, wants for her baby brother!
EXCLUSIVE: Holly Madison 'Ready to Pop' With Baby No. 2 - But Wants More Kids! Her Take on Adoption
Holly opens up about motherhood and reveals the name her daughter, Rainbow Aurora, wants for her baby brother!
EXCLUSIVE: Holly Madison on Bill Cosby-Hugh Hefner Lawsuit: 'It Makes Me Feel Sad to Hear Other Stories Like T
Holly Madison is trying to move on from her days at the Playboy Mansion.
EXCLUSIVE: Holly Madison Speaks Out on Lawsuit Linking Hugh Hefner to Bill Cosby
The 'Vegas Diaries' author tells ET it makes her 'sad.'
Holly Madison Responds to Kendra Wilkinson's 'Vulgar' Tweets
The star tells Jenny McCarthy she doesn't want to "lower" herself to Kendra's level.
