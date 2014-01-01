Celebs love to use their creativity to entertain audiences not just through TV and the big screen, but through literature too. Here are just a few Hollywood authors who did just that, for your reading pleasure.
If winning a Grammy at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards for their song Safe & Sound (featuring Taylor Swift) wasn't enough, the stunning female and male duo from Nashville, The Civil Wars, is back at it again!
The self-titled album speaks volumes for the
Long before she became Mrs. Smith, Jada Pinkett reportedly dated Wesley Snipes in the '90s. The two even made a formal public appearance together at the 21st Annual AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards honoring Liz Taylor in 1993. Check out more celebrity coup