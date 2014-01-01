Skip to main content
Isla Fisher
The
Latest
in Isla Fisher
Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings
Here's a look at the stars who kept their nuptials hush-hush.
Isla Fisher Shares Hilarious PSA on How to Tell Her Apart From Amy Adams
The 'Keeping Up With the Joneses' star also shared the story about Lady Gaga confusing her for Adams.
Amal Clooney Shimmers in Metallic Gold Dress -- See the Chic Look!
The 39-year-old human rights attorney dazzled at a swanky party in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Isla Fisher Shares What Life at Home With Husband Sacha Baron Cohen Is Really Like (Exclusive)
ET caught up with the 41-year-old mom of three to chat about life at home and her new children's book, 'Marge in Charge.''
Must-See Star Sightings
See how the A-listers live!
Anna Faris Says Chris Pratt Strained Relationship Rumors Made Her Feel 'Incredibly Insecure'
She opened up to Isla Fisher on her iTunes podcast.
Isla Fisher 'Cut and Pasted' Amy Adams' Face on Her Holiday Card -- and 'No One Noticed!'
No, but really, are they the same person?
Tom Ford Says Thriller 'Nocturnal Animals' is 'Autobiographical'
Plus, Amy Adams and Isla Fisher reveal their awards-season survival tricks! 'Nocturnal Animals' is in select cities Nov. 18.
EXCLUSIVE: Isla Fisher on Being Mistaken for 'Nocturnal Animals' Co-Star Amy Adams: It's a Huge Compliment
'Nocturnal Animals' co-stars Isla Fisher and Amy Adams know that you can't tell them apart, but they're not offended, as ET found out.
EXCLUSIVE: Isla Fisher Calls It a Compliment to Be Mistaken for 'Nocturnal Animals' Costar Amy Adams
Folks are constantly getting the two actresses mixed up, but neither seems to mind all that much.
Best Looks From the 2016 'InStyle' Awards
It's no surprise that these stylish Hollywood stars upped their game for the fashion magazine's second annual awards show on Oct. 24, 2016.
'Keeping Up With the Joneses' Review: It's Like 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' With a Laugh Track
Zach Galifianakis, Jon Hamm and Gal Gadot star in the action comedy, but you'll get by watching just the trailer.
Isla Fisher Reveals What It's Like to Watch a Movie With the Kardashians and Kanye West
The actress and husband Sacha Baron Cohen recently screen 'The Brothers Grimsby' for the family of reality stars.
Isla Fisher Screened 'Brothers Grimsby' for the Kardashians, Here's the Reaction She Liked Most
'The Brothers Grimsby' is out Mar. 11.
