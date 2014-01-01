Skip to main content
Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2018 -- So Far!
See which stars have called it quits just this year.
Lorde Sets the Record Straight on Those Jack Antonoff Dating Rumors
The 'Homemade Dynamite' singer did an Instagram Live, where she cleared up the romance rumors 'for the last time!'
Lorde Accessorized Her Stunning GRAMMYs Look With a Poem -- and a Flask
The 21-year-old singer was a lady in red.
Jack Antonoff Slams Rumors He’s Dating Other People Following His Split From Lena Dunham
The musician also clarified, ‘I’m not seeing anyone.’
Lena Dunham Reveals Why She's Still Wearing the Ring Jack Antonoff Gave Her
The pair revealed their split on Monday after five years of dating.
Lena Dunham Reacts to Tessa Thompson's Comments Regarding Her Involvement in Time's Up
The 'Girls' star also commented on her and Jack Antonoff's recent split.
Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff Split After 5 Years Together
The 'Bleachers' frontman and 'Girls' star began dating in 2012.
Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff Split After 5 Years of Dating
The 'Girls' star and 'Bleachers' artist become one of the first celeb breakups of 2018.
Here's What It's Like to Go to One of Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Secret Sessions (Exclusive)
The singer held four listening parties at her homes in London, Los Angeles, Nashville and Rhode Island for her biggest fans ahead of her new album's release. It's out Nov. 10.
Why Lena Dunham Mistakenly Thought Jack Antonoff Was Going to Propose
Dunham revealed to her Twitter followers on Thursday why she thought Antonoff was about to pop the question.
7 Couples You Totally Forgot Dated: Justin Timberlake & Jenna Dewan Tatum, Seal and Tyra Banks & More!
ET is running down the list of former celeb couples you've got to see to believe!
Jack Antonoff Casually Eating a Banana During Katy Perry's MTV VMA Opening Is All of Us
The musician and producer got a little hungry at the very start of the VMAs
