James Gandolfini
The
Latest
in James Gandolfini
In Memoriam: Stars We Lost In 2014
ET takes a look at the stars we lost in 2014.
'Sopranos' Star Lorraine Bracco Reveals Struggles with Depression & James Gandolfini's Death
Lorraine Bracco starred in one of television's most celebrated dramas, The Sopranos, but her life off-screen has been every bit as dramatic.
Hollywood Graves: Where The Stars are Buried
We've tracked down the finals resting places of some of your favorite stars from classic Hollywood through today.
'Sopranos' Creator Finally Reveals Whether Tony Died in the Finale
Seven years later, we finally have an answer!
New Trailer For 'The Drop' Features James Gandolfini's Final Gritty Performance
The late James Gandolfini gives an amazing performance in this first look at the crime drama 'The Drop.'
'Sopranos' Star Talks Life After Prison
Former Sopranos star Lillo Brancato, Jr. gives his first interview after his eight-year prison stint.
Edie Falco on Gandolfini's Posthumous SAG Nom
Edie Falco on Gandolfini's Posthumous SAG Nom
Gandolfini Nominated for Posthumous Award
Gandolfini Nominated for Posthumous Award
James Gandolfini Almost Cast As Nucky Thompson
James Gandolfini Almost Cast As Nucky Thompson
Exclusive Photos: 'Enough Said'
On September 18, the final film James Gandolfini made before his premature passing, Enough Said, his theaters, and ETonline scored 6 exclusive images from the hilarious and charming movie.
ET to GO: Julia on Working with James Gandolfini
ET to GO: Julia on Working with James Gandolfini
Julia on Co-Star Gandolfini's 'Inner Softness'
Julia on Co-Star Gandolfini's 'Inner Softness'
New Clip: Party Foul in Gandolfini's 'Enough Said'
New Clip: Party Foul in Gandolfini's 'Enough Said'
WATCH: Gandolfini's Last Lead Performance
WATCH: Gandolfini's Last Lead Performance
