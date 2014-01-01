Skip to main content
Jason Biggs
The
Latest
in Jason Biggs
Stars Who Love Sports
These stars are proud to show off their love of the game.
Jason Biggs' Kids Just Met His 'American Pie' Dad Eugene Levy and It's Everything!
Best. Reunion. Ever!
Watch Jason Biggs Sell Heaven to Brenda Song in Freeform's 'Angry Angel' Holiday Movie (Exclusive)
ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the upcoming TV film, airing Monday, Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform, as part of the annual "Countdown to 25 Days of Christmas."
Jenny Mollen Shows Off Bandaged Belly in Mirror Selfie 4 Days After Giving Birth
Jason Biggs' wife didn't shy away from sharing her post-surgery look on social media.
Jason Biggs and Wife Jenny Mollen Welcome Baby No. 2 -- See the Pic!
The couple announced the big news on Thursday.
Jenny Mollen Celebrates Her Growing Baby Bump With Before and After Lingerie Pics
The 38-year-old actress is keeping it real.
Jenny Mollen Shares Nude Selfie to Reveal She Has Placenta Previa -- See t he Pic
The 38-year-old actress is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Jason Biggs.
EXCLUSIVE: Jason Biggs 'Thrilled' He and Wife Jenny Mollen Are Expecting Baby No. 2
Biggs told ET in August that he 'would love a little girl.'
EXCLUSIVE: Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen Open Up About Married Life Challenges: 'It's Especially Hard to Have S
The 'Amateur Night' stars opened up to ET about prioritizing their marriage and possibly having more kids.
EXCLUSIVE: Jason Biggs & Jenny Mollen Get Candid About Married Life: 'It's Especially Hard to Have Sex!'
The actors opened up to ET about their marriage and possibly having more kids while promoting their new comedy 'Amateur Night.'
EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Tisdale on Playing a Prostitute, Why It's 'Challenging' Shedding Her Disney Image
ET sat down with the actress and her 'Amateur Night' co-stars Janet Montgomery and Eddie Murphy's daughter, Bria -- and hilarity ensued.
EXCLUSIVE: Jenny Mollen & Jason Biggs Slam 'Fame Hungry' 'Bachelorette' Star Jordan Rodgers
The stars of 'Amateur Night' took the reality star to task for being an attention seeker and having a 'weird haircut.'
EXCLUSIVE: Jason Biggs & Jenny Mollen Slam 'Bachelorette' Star Jordan Rodgers: 'He's Fame Hungry'
The 'Bachelorette' super-fans didn't hold back their opinions when it comes to this season's frontrunner...!
EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Handler Tried to Guilt Jenny Mollen Into Shark Diving, So She Sent Husband Jason Biggs Alo
The star's new book, 'Live Fast, Die Hot,' is out now.
