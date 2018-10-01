Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Jennifer Lawrence
The
Latest
in Jennifer Lawrence
Oscars 2018: The Stars Let Loose!
Sunday night was filled with glitz, glamour and fun!
Oscars 2018: 10 Best Dressed Stars
From Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie, to Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, these are ET's best dressed celebrities at the 90th Annual Academy Awards.
Jennifer Lawrence Lived Her Best Life at the 2018 Oscars
No one had more fun at the 2018 Academy Awards than the 27-year-old actress!
Oscars 2018: 13 Moments You Didn’t See on TV
Find out which after-party Jennifer Lawrence wants to attend.
Armie Hammer Weighs In on Jennifer Lawrence's Crush on Timothee Chalamet (Exclusive)
ET caught up with the 'Call Me By Your Name' star at the Academy Awards on Sunday, where he admitted he didn't blame J.Law for having a celebrity crush on his co-star.
Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster Present Best Actress Oscar in Place of Casey Affleck
The two Oscar winners took the stage to present one of the major acting awards on Sunday.
Jennifer Lawrence, Zendaya, Jennifer Garner & More Best Dressed at 2018 Oscars
ET's breaking down our 18 favorite looks from the grand finale of awards show season!
Best Dressed Stars at 2018 Oscars
ET breaks down our 18 favorite looks from the red carpet at the 90th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Jennifer Lawrence, Wine in Hand, Is Having the Best Time at the Oscars
The 27-year-old 'Red Sparrow' actress is living it up -- and shocking Meryl Streep -- at Sunday night's Academy Awards.
Jennifer Lawrence Is a Shimmering Goddess at 2018 Oscars -- See Her Flawless Look!
Pure perfection!
Timothee Chalamet Adorably Reacts to Jennifer Lawrence's Huge Crush on Him (Exclusive)
Lawrence can't stop gushing about Chalamet -- and he's definitely noticed!
The Best of Jennifer Lawrence and Her Boozy 'Red Sparrow' Press Tour
J.Law has been jetting all over the world to promote her new spy thriller, which hit theaters on Friday.
Watch Jennifer Lawrence Hilariously Take Lie Detector Test
The 27-year-old actress has nothing to hide.
'Red Sparrow' Review: Jennifer Lawrence Plays a Brutal Round of Spy Games
The actor reteams with her 'Hunger Games' director, Francis Lawrence, for an intense, adult espionage thriller.
Pagination
Page 1
Next page
More Results
Subscribe to Jennifer Lawrence