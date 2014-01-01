Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Jessica Alba
The
Latest
in Jessica Alba
Celebrity Pregnancy Styles
These moms-to-be look oh-so-stylish. See some of their best looks!
Jessica Alba Gets a Mommy Makeover! See Her Chic New Look
The actress chopped off a few inches of 'pregnancy hair' and it made a big difference.
Jessica Alba Does Three Workouts in One Day Before Getting a New Haircut: Pics!
She was working out with co-star Gabrielle Union ahead of their ‘Bad Boys’ spin-off.
Jessica Alba Shares Adorable Pic of 2-Month-Old Son Hayes: 'Someone Is Getting Real Big!'
The mother of three recently shared the sweetest photo of her newest bundle of joy.
Gabrielle Union Is 'So Excited' to Star With Jessica Alba in 'Bad Boys' Spin-Off (Exclusive)
The actress opened up about Alba joining the upcoming NBC pilot, as a star and executive producer.
Gabrielle Union 'So Excited' Jessica Alba Is Joining Her In 'Bad Boys' TV Series (Exclusive)
The 'Being Mary Jane' star gushed to ET about her upcoming NBC pilot at Vanity Fair's 2018 Oscars party.
Celebs Give Back
Hollywood's biggest names know that it's good to give back. Check out some of the recent non-profit and charity projects they've participated in!
Jessica Alba Shares Pic Breastfeeding Her Newborn Son Hayes in a Dressing Room!
The 36-year-old actress had to do what a mother had to do during her shopping trip on Friday.
Jessica Alba Shares Pic of Herself Breastfeeding Son Hayes in Dressing Room
The 36-year-old actress is making it work!
Jessica Alba Returns to The Gym 6 Weeks After Giving Birth
The mother of three is hitting it hard.
Jessica Alba Breastfeeds Her Newborn Son at Work!
The Honest Company founder is sharing the reality of 'having it all' on Instagram after welcoming her third child.
Jessica Alba Breastfeeds Newborn Son Hayes at Honest Company Offices: ‘Working Mom’
She shared several photos and clips while briefly breaking her maternity leave.
Jessica Alba Binge Watches 'Grace & Frankie' With Newborn Son Hayes -- See the Cute Pic!
The 36-year-old actress welcomed Hayes on New Year's Eve.
Jessica Alba Shares Epic Throwback Pic With Jessica Biel From Their Teen Modeling Days
The actress' #TBT Instagram post shows the two modeling for the Limited Too in the '90s.
Pagination
Page 1
Next page
More Results
Subscribe to Jessica Alba