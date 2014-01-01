Skip to main content
Jessica Lange
The
Latest
in Jessica Lange
2018 Golden Globes: Everything You Need to Know
Get all the details on the 75th Golden Globe Awards
EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Lange Has 'No Plans' to Return to 'American Horror Story'
The 68-year-old actress is currently playing Joan Crawford in Ryan Murphy's 'Feud.'
Why Did Joan Crawford and Bette Davis 'Feud'? Here's Everything You Need to Know Before Watching!
Hell hath no fury like two Hollywood actresses scorned!
EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon on Playing Bitter Rivals in 'Feud: Bette and Joan'
The FX series premieres March 5
New 'Feud' Trailer: First Look at Susan Sarandon & Jessica Lange in Character as Bette Davis & Joan Crawford
FX gave fans a glimpse at 'Feud: Bette and Joan,' which tells the story of Hollywood's most infamous on-set rivalry.
Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange Are Starring in New FX Series 'Feud' From Ryan Murphy
The Oscar winners are set to star as Hollywood icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford in Murphy's new anthology series.
Everyone Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Looks Like Jessica Lange, Lange Responds
Jessica Lange responds to all the Caitlyn Jenner comparison.
Everyone Says Caitlyn Jenner Looks Like Jessica Lange
Caitlyn Jenner was revealed to the world for the first time Monday morning,,,but does she look familiar?
Watch Jessica Lange Throw Supreme Levels of Shade at Lady Gaga Over 'American Horror Story: Hotel'
"I don't understand the question."
'American Horror Story: Hotel': Matt Bomer Is Checking In But Jessica Lange Is Checking Out!
"I can't confirm or deny that it may be a romantic relationship [with me and Lady Gaga]," Bomer teased to the PaleyFest crowd.
Red Carpet Style: Hit or Miss?
The punk-pop powerhouse wore warm fall colors to KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2014 at the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Mass., on Dec. 14.
EXCLUSIVE! 'Freak Show's Patti LaBelle on Jessica Lange's 'Cute' Singing and If She'll Rise From the Dead
The self-proclaimed "Shade Queen" teased the possibility of her character's comeback, how she'd handle her onscreen killer in real life.
Jessica Lange Perfectly Covers Lana Del Rey on 'AHS: Freak Show'
If you thought Jessica Lange's David Bowie cover was good, you ain't seen nothing yet!
Sarah Paulson Explains Why Two Heads Are Better Than One
Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange talk to ET about the new season of 'American Horror Story.'
