Jessica Simpson
The
Latest
Jessica Simpson
Sexiest Celebrity Bikini Bods
These ladies know how to beat the heat in the hottest way possible!
Celebs & Their Cute Kids
Click through the gallery to see pics of these precious little ones!
Jessica Simpson Jokes That Her Husband's Choice of Shoes Makes Her 'Want to Bang'
The 37-year-old singer and her man are stepping up their fitness game.
Jessica Simpson's Son Ace Brings Dad's NFL Football Helmet to Show & Tell -- Watch!
Ace's classroom presentation was a touchdown!
Jessica Simpson Shares Throwback Photo of Her Engagement to Eric Johnson from 7 Years Ago
"Still loving this man is the easiest part of my life."
Jessica Simpson Dons a Beard and Ponytails for Her Epic Willie Nelson Halloween Costume
The singer's husband, Eric Johnson, joined in on the fun, dressing up as Nelson's long-time country music collaborator Waylon Jennings for an awesome couples costume.
Jessica Simpson and Her Look-Alike Daughter Maxwell Meet Princess Charlene of Monaco at Gala
The 37-year-old fashion designer and her 5-year-old little girl enjoyed a regal event at the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala.
Jessica Simpson and Her Adorable Daughter Maxwell Meet Princess Charlene of Monaco at Gala: Pics!
The mother-daughter duo posed with the royal at the annual event.
Jessica Simpson's Best Instagram Pics
It's hard not to love the fashion designer and mom of two -- or the adorable and often silly photos she shares!
Jessica Simpson's Kids Get Ready for Halloween By Carving Pumpkins -- See the Cute Pic!
The 37-year-old designer's mini-mes are getting in the Halloween spirit.
Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Happy Birthday Message to Sister Ashlee: 'So Proud'
The fashion mogul wished her younger sis a happy birthday with a loving message.
Ashlee Simpson Ross' Birthday Turns Into Sexy Double Date Night With Sister Jessica Simpson & Their Husbands
The mom of two turned 33 on Tuesday.
EXCLUSIVE: Go Behind the Scenes With Jessica Simpson for Her 'Whimsical' New Campaign Photo Shoot!
Only ET can take you on set of the kaleidoscope-inspired, fall campaign for the Jessica Simpson Collection! The designer tells ET she wanted the shoot to celebrate female empowerment.
Jessica Simpson Nearly Takes a Tumble! See Husband Eric Johnson's Sweet Save At His Birthday Dinner
The 37-year-old singer had a small slip while out celebrating her man's birthday.
