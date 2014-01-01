Skip to main content
Jill Scott
The
Latest
in Jill Scott
Surprise! R&B Singer Jill Scott Is Married!
Congratulations are in order!
Judd Apatow, Jill Scott React to New Bill Cosby Development
Cosby's critics and former supporters are speaking out online.
Jill Scott, Judd Apatow Speak Out in Wake of New Bill Cosby Revelations
The entertainers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on a 2005 deposition revealing Bill Cosby admitted to obtaining quaaludes for the purpose of giving them to women he wanted to have sex.
Bill Cosby Tweets Thanks to Whoopi Goldberg, Jill Scott for Their Support
Bill Cosby thanks to those who've had his back amid multiple sexual assault allegations.
Yolanda Adams on Her 'Heartfelt' Whitney Tribute
Yolanda Adams on Her 'Heartfelt' Whitney Tribute
