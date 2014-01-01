Skip to main content
Jim Nabors
The
Latest
in Jim Nabors
'Gomer Pyle' Star Jim Nabors Dies at 87
'The Andy Griffith Show' alum died Thursday morning.
Jim Nabors, Known for His Role as Gomer Pyle, Dead at 87
Jim Nabors, the actor best known for playing the character Gomer Pyle on 'The Andy Griffith Show' in the 1960s, died at his home Thursday morning in Hawaii. He was 87.
