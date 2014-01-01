Skip to main content
Jimmy Fallon
The
Latest
in Jimmy Fallon
Stars Who Love Sports
These stars are proud to show off their love of the game.
John Cena Says He Doesn't Know When His Wedding to Nikki Bella Is
The couple had a falling out during their engagement, but the wedding is back on!
Macaulay Culkin Reacts to 'Home Alone' Conspiracy Theories
The former child star visited 'The Tonight Show' where he opened up about crazy fan theories surrounding the 1990 classic.
Macaulay Culkin Reacts to ‘Home Alone’ Conspiracy Theories: ‘Why Doesn’t He Just Call the Cops?’
The former child star visited ‘The Tonight Show’ on Friday.
Chadwick Boseman Surprising 'Black Panther' Fans Might Bring You to Tears
The actor, who plays T'Challa in the Marvel film, pulled off the perfect surprise on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.'
Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Prince Tribute: Did He Go Too Far?
During a live post-show appearance with Jimmy Fallon, Justin revealed that Prince's estate gave him the original vocal tracks in order to pull of the virtual duet.
Justin Timberlake Reveals Secrets Behind the Prince Tribute at Super Bowl Halftime Show
The 37-year-old singer peeled back the curtain on why he decided to pay homage to the Minneapolis native on the 'Tonight Show.'
Justin Timberlake Blows Down the House During Electrifying Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Performance
The singer dazzled by singing his biggest hits and delivering a touching tribute to Prince.
Chrissy Teigen Literally Bowed Down to Beyonce at the GRAMMYs
The pregnant mother stopped by 'The Tonight Show' on Tuesday, and dished all about how she might have embarrassed herself in front of Queen B to Jimmy Fallon.
Alex Rodriguez Loses Baseball Competition to a 22-Month-Old Viral Sensation: Watch the Cute Clip!
The pair faced off on ‘The Tonight Show.’
Former Golden Globes Hosts Jimmy Fallon & Ricky Gervais Share Messages for Seth Meyers
The comedians tweeted their support for Meyers ahead of the big night.
Jimmy Fallon Shares Sweet Throwback Wedding Pic for 10-Year Anniversary
In honor of his 10-year anniversary, the 'Tonight Show' host shared a sweet wedding photo on Twitter.
Cardi B Charms Jimmy Fallon During Her Hilarious 'Tonight Show' Appearance
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper left the late-show host speechless.
Watch Jimmy Fallon Mock ‘Riverdale’ in Hilarious ‘Peanuts’ Spoof
The ‘Riverdale’ cast even makes a cameo.
