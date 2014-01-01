Skip to main content
J.K. Simmons
The
Latest
in J.K. Simmons
2018 Golden Globes: Everything You Need to Know
Get all the details on the 75th Golden Globe Awards
Watch J.K. Simmons' Intimidating Intro on CBS All Access Comedy 'No Activity' (Exclusive)
ET exclusively premieres a NSFW sneak peek from a brand new episode from the freshman comedy, which will be available for streaming on Sunday, Nov. 19 on CBS All Access.
J.K. Simmons Wants a 'Badass' Jim Gordon in the DCEU, Says He's Open to a 'Spider-Man' Return
The 'Justice League' actor stopped by the ET studio to chat about his many upcoming projects, including 'The Bachelors,' now in theaters and on VOD.
EXCLUSIVE: J.K. Simmons Reacts to 'Spider-Man' Petition Calling for His Return: 'I'll Never Close the Door on
The Oscar-nominated actor is open to returning to the franchise!
