Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Joe Keery
The
Latest
in Joe Keery
Stars Who Love Sports
These stars are proud to show off their love of the game.
'Stranger Things' Star Joe Keery and Girlfriend Maika Monroe Pack on the PDA in NYC -- Pics!
The lovebirds cozy up while out shopping in the city.
Joe Keery Says Steve Almost Rocked a Speedo on ‘Stranger Things’ But Apparently the Duffer Brothers Hate Us
The actor says he trained for six weeks for the scene and was "the most in shape" he’s ever been!
Chance the Rapper's Werewolf Horror Comedy 'Slice' Drops Awesome Animated Teaser Trailer
The hip-hop star plays a food delivery man who also happens to be a werewolf -- but you'd don't really see any of that in this fun, enigmatic new trailer.
'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour Proves He Had 'Steve' Hair Long Before Joe Keery: Epic Pics!
Chief Hopper apparently spent his formative years as Steve Harrington because real life is the Upside Down of fiction.
Emmys 2017: Charlie Heaton and 'Stranger Things' Cast Tease Season 2, Expect 'More Darkness'
ET caught up with Heaton and his co-stars, including Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp, on the red carpet.
'Stranger Things' Cast's Fashionable Night at Emmys 2017 -- See Their Stylish Looks!
The young stars of the Netflix hit celebrated the show's nominations in style.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Stranger Things' Stars Joe Keery and Natalia Dyer Step Out Together for Pre-Emmys Event
The co-stars chatted with ET on the black carpet as Audi celebrated the Emmys at the Highlight Room atop the Dream Hotel in Hollywood on Thursday night, saying they love getting to experience awards season together.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Stranger Things' Stars Joe Keery and Natalia Dyer Gush Over Each Other at Pre-Emmys Bash
The duo chatted with ET on the black carpet at the Dream Hollywood Hotel on Thursday night.
Subscribe to Joe Keery