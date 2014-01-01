Skip to main content
Julie Bowen
The
Latest
in Julie Bowen
Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2018 -- So Far!
See which stars have called it quits just this year.
'Modern Family' Star Julie Bowen Officially Files For Divorce From Husband
The 47-year-old actor was married to real estate investor Scott Phillips for 13 years.
'Modern Family' Star Julie Bowen Splits with Husband Scott Phillips After 13 Years of Marriage
The couple share three sons.
Star Sightings: Chrissy Teigen and Zendaya Bond in New York, Reese Witherspoon Ignores L.A. Heat Wave & More!
See how the A-listers are living it up as the temperatures drop.
'Modern Family' Cast Celebrates 200 Episodes
ET caught up with the TV family as they celebrated the milestone episode.
Sarah Hyland Jokes It's 'Terrifying' For Her Boyfriends to Meet Her 'Modern Family' Co-Stars (Exclusive)
ET spoke with the actress, who recently started dating 'Bachelorette' alum Wells Adams, on the 'Modern Family' set as the sitcom celebrated their 200th episode milestone.
Julie Bowen Gushes Over Sarah Hyland's Romance With Wells Adams: 'She's Happy as Can Be!' (Exclusive)
The 'Modern Family' star praised her on-screen daughter's romance with the 'Bachelorette' star at Saturday's Baby2Baby Gala, presented by Paul Mitchell.
Julie Bowen Dishes on Co-Star Sarah Hyland's New Beau Wells Adams: 'She's Happy as Can Be' (Exclusive)
The 'Modern Family' star weighed in on her on-screen daughter's new relationship.
Leslie Grossman Reveals the Major Sitcom Role She Almost Had (Exclusive)
The ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ star spills to ET about the big job that got away on one of America’s favorite sitcoms.
Leslie Grossman Reveals the Big Sitcom Role She Almost Had (Exclusive)
The 'American Horror Story: Cult' star shared the part she nearly landed on one of America's favorite shows, where she has since been a guest star.
Jane Krakowski Makes a Memorable Entrance on Disney Channel's 'Tangled: The Series' (Exclusive)
The actress makes her debut as Queen Arianna's impulsive younger sister, Aunt Willow, on the animated series, airing Sundays at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Modern Family' Season 8 Gag Reel -- Watch and Try Not to Laugh!
This is one of the special features you'll find on the season eight DVD set, out Sept. 19. The series returns to ABC for season nine on Sept. 27.
Inside the 2017 Emmys After-Parties: From Nicole and Keith's PDA to Sarah Hyland's Wardrobe Mishap!
ET has an inside look at the exclusive soirees following the 2017 Emmys telecast.
Emmys 2017: '9 to 5' Cast Reunites On Stage -- and Hollywood Can't Handle It!
Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton gave us all the feels on Sunday night.
