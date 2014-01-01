Skip to main content
Justin Baldoni
The
Latest
in Justin Baldoni
Justin Baldoni Launches 'Man Enough' Dinner Party Series -- Watch the Official Trailer! (Exclusive)
The ‘Jane the Virgin’ star hosts a weekly show featuring his famous friends as they tackle topics and issues, from parenting and why guys don’t talk to each other, facing men today.
Watch the Trailer for 'Jane the Virgin' Star Justin Baldoni's New Series 'Man Enough' (Exclusive)
Justin Baldoni hosts a dinner conversation series with a rotating cast of special guests. They discuss real-life topics and issues that affect men, from body image and sexual harassment
'Jane the Virgin' Star Justin Baldoni Says He Was Sexually Harassed by a Producer at 21
The actor opens up about the culture of toxic masculinity in the wake of sexual misconduct scandals being brought to light in workplaces across the country.
Justin Baldoni and Wife Welcome Son Maxwell: Pics!
The 'Jane the Virgin' star is a proud dad… for the second time!
