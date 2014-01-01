Skip to main content
Justin Timberlake
The
Latest
in Justin Timberlake
Celebrity Couples Pack on the PDA
These couples are so in love -- and aren't afraid to show it!
Cutest Celeb Couples Who Can't Get Enough of Each Other This Valentine's Day
ET's rounded up the most adorable famous pairs who are still going strong this year!
How Hollywood's Cutest Couples First Met
From Nicole and Keith, to Chris and Elsa, ET has the stories behind some of Hollywood's best meet-cute moments, just in time for Valentine's Day.
Justin Timberlake Sends Pizzas to Fans Outside His 'Man of the Woods' Pop-Up Shop
ET is tracking the 37-year-old singer's coast-to-coast antics, starting in New York City.
Justin Timberlake Nearly Brings 'Selfie Kid' Ryan McKenna to Tears -- Watch!
The pop superstar surprised the 13-year-old on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'
Matching Celebrity Couples
Does the couple that dresses together, stay together?
Justin Timberlake Nearly Brings Super Bowl 'Selfie Kid' to Tears
The 13-year-old New England Patriots fan is having the best week ever!
Diddy Says He 'Forgave' Justin Timberlake for His Past Super Bowl Infamy
He also performed at the 2004 Super Bowl with Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson.
Jessica Biel Debuts Blonder Locks and Justin Timberlake Thinks She Looks ‘Gooooood’
The Super Bowl singer commented a photo of his wife’s new ‘do.
Jessica Biel Gets Real About Her Sex Life With Justin Timberlake
The actress takes sexual education seriously, but thinks it's OK to learn and laugh.
Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Prince Tribute: Did He Go Too Far?
During a live post-show appearance with Jimmy Fallon, Justin revealed that Prince's estate gave him the original vocal tracks in order to pull of the virtual duet.
'Selfie Kid' From Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show Talks 'Awesome' Moment (Exclusive)
The 'Filthy' singer took a selfie with 13-year-old football fan Ryan McKenna mid-performance on Sunday. The moment quickly went viral, and ET caught up with the teen after it all went down.
Sheila E. Says Prince Called Holograms ‘Demonic,’ Talks Conversation With Justin Timberlake (Exclusive)
Prince’s longtime collaborator and former fiancée opened up to ET about the Super Bowl 2018 halftime show.
'Selfie Kid' From Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show Talks 'Crazy' Experience (Exclusive)
The 13-year-old football fan says he's been getting a lot of love on social media after his viral moment with the pop superstar during Sunday's big game.
