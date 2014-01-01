Skip to main content
Kat Von D
The
Latest
in Kat Von D
Kat Von D Marries Rafael Reyes: See Their Matching Rings!
Surprise! Kat Von D is a married woman.
Kat Von D Celebrates Personal Milestone: 10 Years of Sobriety
The famous tattoo artist has long been open about her recovery.
EXCLUSIVE: Splitsville! Kat Von D and Steve-O Call It Quits
The tattoo artist and stuntman confirmed to ET that the couple have ended their three-month love affair.
Kat Von D and Steve-O Confirm They're a Couple With Lovey-Dovey Instagram Pics
Who saw this one coming?
5 Things You Don't Know About Kat Von D
Kat Von D's Lipstick Pulled Due to Offensive Name
Report: Jesse James & Kat Von D Back Together!
Camera Shy: Celeb Interviews Gone Wrong
The LA Ink star walked off the set moments before her interview on the FOX morning show Good Day L.A. after complaining that producers ignored her request not to mention her breakup with Jesse James during an introduction.
Sandra Bullock Dumps Baggage, is Happier Than Ever
News Anchors Puzzled After Kat Von D Storms Off Set
Jesse James Gains Sole Custody of Daughter
Watch: Kat Von D's Breakup Omen on 'LA: Ink'
Kat Von D and Jesse James Call Off Engagement
Jesse James: My Wedding to Kat Von D 'Can't Come Soon Enough'
