Katy Perry
The
Latest
in Katy Perry
'American Idol': How ABC's Premiere Compares to the Original
Ready or not, 'American Idol' is back.
Nun Involved in Katy Perry Legal Battle Dies in Court
Sister Catherine Rose Holzman was 89 years old.
Katy Perry Wears a Onesie With Orlando Bloom's Face
A source told ET last month that the former couple were giving their relationship another go.
'American Idol' Returns: 3 Things to Expect
The rebooted singing show returns to ABC on Sunday, March 11.
'American Idol' Judges Gush Over Ryan Seacrest Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Exclusive)
Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie tell ET that they are solidly behind their host.
Inside the Oscars 2018 After Parties!
Following the 90th Annual Academy Awards, the stars split up to attend a handful of parties.
Lovely Leggy Ladies
Whether they were inspired by Angelina Jolie or just love showing a little skin, these celebs stun when putting their foot forward in dresses with thigh-high slits. Click through the gallery to see some of our fave looks.
Trending Now: Battle of the Leopard Print Coats
This animal print jacket has been the hottest cool weather trend of 2016. So, which celeb wore it best?
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Building a New, 'Healthy Relationship,' Source Says (Exclusive)
A source tells ET that Katy and Orlando are giving their love a second chance.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Giving 'Their Love a Second Chance,' Source Says (Exclusive)
Looks like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are giving their relationship another go!
Katy Perry Makes Surprise Performance at Benefit Gig for California Wildfires and Mudslides
The California native made an impromptu appearance at a benefit concert on Sunday.
Katy Perry Says She's Doing a 'Soul Overhaul' in 2018
In a new interview with 'Glamour' Magazine, the 33-year-old singer opens up about personal growth, dating and starting a family.
Katy Perry Says She's Ready for a 'Soul Overhaul' After 'Killing Her Ego' This Past Year
In a new interview with 'Glamour,' the 'Witness' singer opens up about the 'soul overhaul' she plans to undergo this year.
Super Bowl Halftime Shows: Looking Back at Beyonce, Katy Perry and More
There's always that one shocking moment.
