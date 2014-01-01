Skip to main content
Keke Palmer
The
Latest
in Keke Palmer
Ladies in Red
This classic hue never goes out of style -- nor do these lovely starlets!
Keke Palmer Reflects on 'Impactful' Call From Will Smith in Her New Book, 'I Don't Belong to You'
The 23-year-old 'Scream Queens' star is speaking out candidly for the first time about the secrets, struggles and practices that have guided her to success.
Beyonce's Mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, Taking Social Media Break
The designer announced she's stepping away from Instagram after causing a little bit of drama.
David and Brooklyn Beckham Rock Matching Rings
Brooklyn showed off the bling on Instagram.
Netflix's Cryptic Tweet Could Mean More 'Gilmore Girls' Is Coming
The streaming service's post is all about the recent rival's shocking ending.
Bella Thorne Is Unrecognizable With New Dark Blue Hair!
The former Disney star showed off her new locks on Snapchat.
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet New Snaps With Boyfriend Karl Cook
The couple looks more in love than ever!
Nick Cannon Shares Health Update After Leaving Hospital
The 'America's Got Talent' host was hospitalized before Christmas due to complications from Lupus.
John Legend Posts Adorable Pics With Daughter Luna and Wife Chrissy Teigen
The singer was celebrating his 38th birthday.
Bella Thorne Looks Nearly Unrecognizable With New Blue Hair, Holds Hands With Pal Keke Palmer
Bella debuts her edgier new style.
EXCLUSIVE: Keke Palmer on Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd's Makeout Session: 'I Love Seeing Them Together'
The 'Scream Queens' actress chats about the rumored romance.
Channel Celebs Like Claire Danes and Allison Williams In Sequins This Holiday Party Season
Everyone has been wearing sequins lately, and it's easy to see why! See some of our favorite looks from 2016.
Keke Palmer Snapchats 'Scream Queens' Co-Stars Taylor Lautner & Billie Lourd Making Out!
The two were caught kissing at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Keke Palmer Returns to Music With New Visual Album 'Lauren' -- Watch!
The 'Scream Queens' star gets personal on her new EP.
