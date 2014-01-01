Skip to main content
Kesha
The
Latest
in Kesha
Ladies, Suit Up!
No one puts a chic spin on menswear like Hollywood royalty.
Rock Out With These Stars on Tour
It's like you're right there at these A-listers amazing shows!
Kesha Undergoing Knee Surgery For Torn ACL, Postpones Tour Dates
The "Praying" singer fell during a concert in Dubai and suffered a rather serious injury.
Kesha and All-Female Choir Share an Emotional Moment Backstage After GRAMMY Performance
The 30-year-old singer's gut-wrenching performance gave the GRAMMYs its own 'Me Too' moment.
GRAMMYs President Defends Lack of Female Winners: 'They Need to Step Up'
The 2018 GRAMMYs has come and gone, without many female winners to show for it.
Kesha Fights Back Tears Performing 'Praying' at the GRAMMY Awards
The singer took the stage at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday with the help of Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Bebe Rexha and Julia Michaels.
Janelle Monae Delivers Epic Time's Up Speech While Introducing Kesha at 2018 GRAMMYs
The 32-year-old singer just pulled an Oprah.
Kesha Sings 'Praying,' Bursts Into Tears After Emotional GRAMMYs Performance
The 'Rainbow' songstress was joined onstage by Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Andra Day and Bebe Rexh.
2018 GRAMMY Performers: All the Musical Acts & What to Expect!
From Sir Elton John to Kendrick Lamar, check out all of the highly anticipated performances for Sunday’s show.
Kesha, 'This Is Us', 'Lady Bird' Among GLAAD Media Award Nominees
JAY-Z is also among those being honored at this year's ceremonies, which recognizes accurate and inclusive LGBT portrayals in media.
Kesha Shares Adorable Childhood Home Movies on Instagram
The 30-year-old singer thanked her fans for making her dreams come true.
Bruno Mars and Cardi B to Perform Together at 2018 GRAMMYs
The 'Finesse (Remix)' duo has been added to the lineup, along with SZA, Kesha, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi and more.
GRAMMYs Snubs and Surprises: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift & More!
Taylor Swift's song, "Look What You Made Me Do," did not earn a nomination.
Rita Ora’s Bathrobe to Demi Lovato’s Sheer Pants: See the Top 5 Craziest Looks at the MTV EMAs: Pics!
The stars went all-out for the annual awards show.
