Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Lena Dunham
The
Latest
in Lena Dunham
Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2018 -- So Far!
See which stars have called it quits just this year.
Lena Dunham Shares Topless Photo After Opening Up About Hysterectomy
The filmmaker continued her body positive message after revealing her health struggles.
Lena Dunham Thanks Fans for Support After Revealing She Underwent a Hysterectomy
The 'Girls' star explained via Twitter on Friday that the decision was 'what was best for me.'
Lena Dunham Reveals She Underwent a Total Hysterectomy
In the March 2018 issue of 'Vogue,' the 31-year-old filmmaker opens up about her years-long health battle with endometriosis, a painful uterine disease.
Lena Dunham Reveals She Underwent a Total Hysterectomy
The 'Girls' star's endometriosis battle led her to the drastic procedure, she tells 'Vogue' in the magazine's March 2018 issue.
Jennifer Garner Returns to TV in HBO Comedy From 'Girls' Star Lena Dunham
The 'Alias' star is back on the small screen in 'Camping.'
Jack Antonoff Slams Rumors He’s Dating Other People Following His Split From Lena Dunham
The musician also clarified, ‘I’m not seeing anyone.’
Lena Dunham Reveals Why She's Still Wearing the Ring Jack Antonoff Gave Her
The pair revealed their split on Monday after five years of dating.
Lena Dunham Reacts to Tessa Thompson's Comments Regarding Her Involvement in Time's Up
The 'Girls' star also commented on her and Jack Antonoff's recent split.
Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff Split After 5 Years Together
The 'Bleachers' frontman and 'Girls' star began dating in 2012.
Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff Split After 5 Years of Dating
The 'Girls' star and 'Bleachers' artist become one of the first celeb breakups of 2018.
Why Lena Dunham Mistakenly Thought Jack Antonoff Was Going to Propose
Dunham revealed to her Twitter followers on Thursday why she thought Antonoff was about to pop the question.
How ‘Girls’ Led Director Richard Shepard and Elisabeth Moss to the ‘Tokyo Project’ (Exclusive)
The ‘Girls’ director explains to ET how his new short film was inspired by the HBO series’ trip to Japan.
Emmy Awards Style: Looking Back at TV's Most Glamorous Night -- From the 1950s Through 1970s
The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 16, and while TV's biggest stars are sure to slay the red carpet, we're taking a look back at the early days of Emmy fashion.
Pagination
Page 1
Next page
More Results
Subscribe to Lena Dunham