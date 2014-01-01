Skip to main content
Lin-Manuel Miranda
The
Latest
in Lin-Manuel Miranda
Stars Who Love Sports
These stars are proud to show off their love of the game.
'Mary Poppins Returns' Trailer Debuts During the 2018 Oscars -- Watch!
Emily Blunt -- who plays the magical nanny -- as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda appear in the Disney revival, which hits theaters this Christmas.
Oscars 2018: When & How to Watch Live, Red Carpet Arrivals and More
ET breaks down everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's 90th Annual Academy Awards!
More 2018 Oscars Presenters Announced: Mark Hamill, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and More!
Find out the new batch of additional A-listers who will be lending their star power to the iconic awards show in March.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Wife Vanessa Nadal Expecting Baby No. 2
The 'Hamilton' creator confirmed the news on Sunday after fans asked about his wife's apparent baby bump in photos of their recent red carpet appearance.
Have Ashanti and Ja Rule Ever Hooked Up -- and 9 Other Secrets Revealed During 'Truth or Drink'!
The newest ambassador for Diddy's Ciroc vodka took a spin in ET's hot seat in the latest installment of 'Interviews Under the Influence.'
Camila Cabello, Ana de Armas & More Celebs Light Up the 2017 Latin GRAMMYs Red Carpet
These stars dressed to impress at the annual awards ceremony in Las Vegas.
‘Hamilton’ Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda Shines During ’Tonight Show’ Impromptu Freestyle: Watch the Video!
The audience goes wild for the surprise performance as Miranda riffs with house band The Roots!
Lin-Manuel Miranda Thinks Jordan Fisher Is Going to Win 'DWTS': 'That Kid's a Star!' (Exclusive)
ET spoke with Miranda at the TIDAL X: Brooklyn benefit concert on Tuesday to raise awareness and funds for natural disaster relief.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Praises Jordan Fisher's 'Moana' Performance on 'DWTS': 'He's Unbelievable' (Exclusive)
The 'Hamilton' creator praised Fisher, telling ET, 'That kid's a star!'
