Lionel Richie
The
Latest
in Lionel Richie
'American Idol': How ABC's Premiere Compares to the Original
Ready or not, 'American Idol' is back.
'American Idol' Returns: 3 Things to Expect
The rebooted singing show returns to ABC on Sunday, March 11.
Lionel Richie Gushes Over His Kids' Support at Hollywood Hand and Foodprint Ceremony (Exclusive)
The 'Hello' singer got a lot of love from his daughters, Nicole and Sofia, and son Miles when he was immortalized outside the Chinese Theatre on Wednesday.
'American Idol' Judges Gush Over Ryan Seacrest Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Exclusive)
Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie tell ET that they are solidly behind their host.
Lionel Richie on Daughter Sofia Dating Scott Disick: 'It's Just a Phase'
The 68-year-old singer doesn't seem too concerned about his daughter dating a much older man.
Lionel Richie Says Daughter Sofia Dating Scott Disick Is 'Just a Phase'
The 'American Idol' judge isn't getting too involved in his teenage daughter's affairs.
'American Idol' Won't Showcase 'Bad' Auditions in Revival: 'We Want the Humor, Not Exploitation'
Ryan Seacrest, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan promoted the upcoming ABC revival on Monday.
Sofia Richie Goes Pantless As Scott Disick Films Her Dancing to Her Dad Lionel's Hit Song
Scott and Sofia appeared to have a blast documenting their pre-Christmas celebration together Thursday night.
Lionel Richie Compares Working With Katy Perry and Luke Bryan on 'Idol' to Teaching Kindergarten
The 68-year-old singer opens up to ET about returning to the Vegas stage for his 'All the Hits' residency at Planet Hollywood, and his redefined role on 'American Idol.'
'American Idol': Why the New Judges 'NEVER' Want You to Audition With Their Songs
If new judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan agree on one thing, it's this!
New 'American Idol' Judges on Why You Should NEVER Audition With One of Their Songs! (Exclusive)
ET caught up with the stars of the ABC revival in Los Angeles, the final city for auditions this season.
Luke Bryan is 'Proud' of Blake Shelton for Earning 'Sexiest Man Alive' Title (Exclusive)
ET caught up with the country singer on set of 'American Idol,' where he admitted he's a little 'jelly' of his friend.
Luke Bryan Admits He's a 'Little Jelly' of Blake Shelton's Sexiest Man Alive Honor (Exclusive)
The country star admitted that his friend 'deserves' the title, but that doesn't mean he isn't going to roast him for it.
Sofia Richie and Dad Lionel Step Out Together for Rare Red Carpet Appearance
The 'American Idol' judge made Thursday's Screen Actors Guild Awards a date night with his daughter and girlfriend, Lisa Parigi.
