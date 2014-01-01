Skip to main content
Luke Bryan
The
Latest
in Luke Bryan
'American Idol': How ABC's Premiere Compares to the Original
Ready or not, 'American Idol' is back.
'American Idol' Returns: 3 Things to Expect
The rebooted singing show returns to ABC on Sunday, March 11.
Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert Among Those Performing Live at 2018 ACM Awards
On Wednesday, the Academy of Country Music revealed the first group of music superstars who will rock the stage when this year's show airs live on April 15.
'American Idol' Judges Gush Over Ryan Seacrest Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations (Exclusive)
Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie tell ET that they are solidly behind their host.
Keith Urban and Luke Bryan to Headline 2018 iHeartCountry Festival in Texas
See you May in Texas country music fans!
Hollywood's Most Dapper Dudes
These incredibly fashionable men are giving the ladies of Hollywood a run for their money in the style department!
Luke Bryan Says His Perfect Vacation Includes 'a Lot of Family' and Blake Shelton (Exclusive)
The longtime pals shared the stage at Bryan's Crash My Playa four-night concert event in Mexico and proved that friends who vacation together, stay together.
Luke Bryan Talks Pink Singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl (Exclusive)
The new 'American Idol' judge caught up with ET in Mexico, where he also revealed that his dream vacation involves buddy Blake Shelton.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Look Happier Than Ever on Vacation in Mexico (Exclusive)
The couple was spotted strolling the beach south of the border.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Run Into Luke Bryan During Romantic Beach Stroll
The couple beat the winter weather by jetting off to Mexico.
'American Idol' Won't Showcase 'Bad' Auditions in Revival: 'We Want the Humor, Not Exploitation'
Ryan Seacrest, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan promoted the upcoming ABC revival on Monday.
Luke Bryan Under Fire After Gifting Wife Two Baby Kangaroos
The country crooner surprised his family with a wildlife gift for Christmas and now PETA is taking action.
Luke Bryan Gave His Wife 2 Baby Kangaroos for Christmas and People Are Upset
The country singer posted a picture of their adorable new animals, yet PETA has something to say about it.
Luke Bryan on How the Holidays 'Bring a Lot of Emotions' (Exclusive)
ET spoke with the country superstar during the release party for his new album, 'What Makes You Country,' at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles.
