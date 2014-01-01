Skip to main content
Maggie Gyllenhaal
The
Latest
in Maggie Gyllenhaal
Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings
Here's a look at the stars who kept their nuptials hush-hush.
Must-See Star Sightings
See how the A-listers are living it up this month!
Maggie Gyllenhaal Addresses Whether or Not She Has Taylor Swift's Scarf From That 'All Too Well' Lyric
The singer's song "All Too Well" is thought to have a line about her ex's sister.
EXCLUSIVE: James Franco Reveals He Ate Salads for Over a Year to Prepare for 'The Deuce' Sex Scenes
The actor opened up to ET at the New York City premiere of 'The Deuce' ahead of its premiere on Sept. 10 on HBO.
EXCLUSIVE: James Franco Dishes on Getting Fit for 'The Deuce' & 'Disaster Artist' Sex Scenes
The star opened up to ET about how he ate healthy to keep fit for his recent slew of steamy scenes and super-tight costumes.
James Franco Says Surfing and Hip-Hop Dancing Have Become His 'Therapy' Following Battle With Depression
The 39-year-old actor admits he used to feel 'isolated and lonely' for being too 'work addicted.'
The 7 Worst Dressed Stars at the 2015 Emmys
They can't all be winners.
Helen Mirren Backs Maggie Gyllenhaal's Hollywood Ageism Claim: 'F**king Outrageous'
The 69-year-old Oscar winner said that the rampant ageism in the industry is 'honestly so annoying.'
Dave Franco & 8 Stars Who Stole Our Hearts From Their Famous Older Siblings
THEY'RE COMING FOR YOUR SPOT.
2015 Critic's Choice Television Awards Arrivals: Silver Screen Styles
Stars shine on the blue carpet at the 5th annual Critic's Choice Television Awards.
Maggie Gyllenhaal Says She Was Deemed 'Too Old' to Play a 55-Year-Old's Lover
The actress said she got "angry" and then had to "laugh" after getting denied a job for her age.
Is Maggie Gyllenhaal Too Old for Hollywood at 37?
Maggie Gyllenhaal says she was deemed "too old" to play the lover of a 55-year-old man.
6 Movie Recasts Too Obvious to Ignore
Some recasts are just too obvious to ignore
Why Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal Are the Cutest Siblings in Hollywood
Gyllenhaals, unite!
