Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Marilyn Manson
The
Latest
in Marilyn Manson
The Biggest Celebrity Feuds of 2017
There was no shortage of celebrity beefs in 2017.
Marilyn Manson Cancels Multiple Shows After Onstage Injury
The 'Heaven Upside Down' rocker's 10th album is still set to release this Friday.
Watch: Marilyn Manson Hospitalized After Huge Prop Falls on Him Onstage During NYC Concert
A massive stage prop toppled over onto the 'Beautiful People' singer during his set on Saturday night.
Justin Bieber Apologizes to Marilyn Manson Over Text Message: 'My Bad If I Was an A**hole'
The 'Sorry' singer reached out after Manson alleged in the press that Bieber had told him he made him 'relevant' again.
Marilyn Manson Opens Up About His Unexpected Feud With Justin Bieber and How He Got Revenge
When Bieber supposedly insulted Manson, the 'Heaven Upside Down' artist decided to get revenge.
Marilyn Manson's Father Dies, Singer Pays Tribute to Him in Heartfelt Instagram Post
Marilyn Manson shows a softer side of himself.
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Hunnam Talks 'Unlikely' BFF Marilyn Manson: 'We Love Each Other'
The actor dished on his close bond with the rocker.
EXCUSIVE: Surprise! Charlie Hunnam and Marilyn Manson Are Basically BFFs
Marilyn Manson tells ET he and Charlie Hunnam are 'like brothers' at the 'King Arthur' premiere.
Evan Rachel Wood Reveals Sexual Assault: 'The Trauma of a Few Minutes Can Turn Into a Lifetime of Fighting'
The 'Westworld' star has opened up about her troubled past, including two incidences of sexual assault.
Marilyn Manson Says Johnny Depp Was 'Completely Crucified' in Divorce with Amber Heard
The 47-year-old musician is a longtime pal of Depp's.
Rose McGowan Files for Divorce After Two Years of Marriage to Davey Detail
The former 'Charmed' star cited 'irreconcilable differences' as grounds for the divorce.
Marilyn Manson Cancels Paris Show Following City-Wide Terror Attacks
The shock rocker had a show scheduled for Monday night in Paris.
Evan Rachel Wood Opens Up About Ex-Fiance Marilyn Manson: 'I Thought I Was in Love'
The 'Mildred Pierce' star got candid about her past relationship with the rocker and her separation from husband Jamie Bell.
Rose McGowan Says She Blames Breakup With Marilyn Manson on Cocaine Use
The actress revealed why she called off her engagement to the rocker all those years ago.
Pagination
Page 1
Next page
More Results
Subscribe to Marilyn Manson