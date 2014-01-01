Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Mario Lopez
The
Latest
in Mario Lopez
Here's What the Cast of 'Saved By the Bell' Looks Like Now!
Featuring one mug shot.
How Real is 'The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story'?
We're not so sure the dirt is real!
New Video: Eva's Birthday Bash!
New Video: Eva's Birthday Bash!
Eva's Dress For Less!
Eva's Dress For Less!
Eva and Tony's Wedding Diary!
Eva and Tony's Wedding Diary!
The 'Housewives' Invade France!
The 'Housewives' Invade France!
Eva Longoria's Wedding Countdown!
Eva Longoria's Wedding Countdown!
Subscribe to Mario Lopez