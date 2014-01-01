Skip to main content
Matt Leblanc
The
Latest
in Matt Leblanc
Sadly, the ‘Friends’ Movie Trailer Is a Hoax -- But Watch It Anyway!
Sad news for a Monday!
Matt LeBlanc and Tim Meadows Have a 'Fake Fight' in 'Man With a Plan' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
The sophomore comedy airs Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
Matt LeBlanc and Sherri Shepherd Reunite Almost 20 Years After Iconic 'Friends' Episode
Shepherd guest stars in season two of 'Man With a Plan,' airing Monday nights on CBS.
Jennifer Aniston Reveals She's Team Ross, Not Team Joey
The former 'Friends' star shattered Rachel and Joey fans' dreams in a new interview with 'Elle.'
Jennifer Aniston Shatters Rachel and Joey Fans’ Dreams, Predicts the ‘Friends’ Afterlife
Spoiler alert: She thinks Ross and Rachel would still be together.
Matt LeBlanc Says He's Ready to Retire at Age 50: 'I'm Done!'
The former 'Friends' star made the confession on 'Conan' on Monday.
Matt LeBlanc 'Would Love' to Retire From Acting: 'I'd Like To Do Not a F**king Thing'
The 'Friends' star just turned 50 in July.
Matt LeBlanc Gives James Bond a Run for His Money on 'Top Gear' -- Watch Now!
LeBlanc is LeBond.
Matt LeBlanc Says His Daughter Has No Interest in 'Friends,' But Was Super Into Her Kiss From Prince Harry
The 49-year-old actor reveals it's 'hard to impress' his mini-me these days.
Matt LeBlanc Says His Daughter Has No Interest in Watching 'Friends'
The 'Man With a Plan' star tells Ellen DeGeneres 12-year-old Marina is 'hard to impress.'
Jennifer Aniston Confesses to Watching 'Friends' Reruns -- and Never Liking the Theme Song!
The actress looked back on the iconic show with the BBC's 'The One Show.'
Lady Gaga Asks Matt LeBlanc 'Monica or Rachel' -- and His Answer Is Epic
Surprisingly, the actor didn't choose either 'Friends' character.
Lady Gaga Forces Matt LeBlanc to Pick a 'Friend' to Hook Up With: Monica, Rachel or Phoebe?
The conversation went down on 'The Late Late Show.'
Matt LeBlanc and Dakota Fanning Have an Adorable 'Friends' Reunion -- Watch!
The 22-year-old actress was just 10 years old when she starred opposite LeBlanc in 2004.
