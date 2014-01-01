Skip to main content
Matthew Morrison
The
Latest
in Matthew Morrison
Mark Salling's Former 'Glee' Cast and Crew React to His Death
The actor died on Tuesday.
Matthew Morrison and Wife Renee Welcome First Child, Find Out His Unique Name!
The 'Glee' star celebrated his son's arrival on social media with some beautiful photos and an exciting name reveal!
Matthew Morrison Says He's Returning to 'Grey's Anatomy' for 'Big' Season 14 Arc
Uh-oh, trouble for Alex and Jo.
Matthew Morrison and Wife Renee Enjoy Italian Babymoon -- See the Pics!
The couple announced they were expanding their family last month.
'Glee' Star Matthew Morrison and Wife Renee Expecting First Child -- Watch Their Sweet Announcement
The actor's wife shared the couple's baby news on her Instagram.
'Grey's Anatomy' Scores 'Glee' Star Matthew Morrison in Mysterious Role: Who Could He Be?
Grey-Sloan Memorial is adding a new doc.
EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Morrison Defends His Villainous 'Good Wife' Role and Why the Series Is 'Going Out on Top'
Matthew Morrison is ditching his dancing shoes for legal briefs on The Good Wife!
EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Morrison Talks His Exciting Return to TV on 'The Good Wife'
The former 'Glee' star tells ET the cast, including Julianna Margulies, are getting emotional about the show's last season.
Kelsey Grammer & Matthew Morrison Return to Broadway For 'Finding Neverland'
Kelsey Grammer and Matthew Morrison return to their theater roots for Finding Neverland.
Kelsey Grammer & Matthew Morrison Come Home For 'Finding Neverland'
Kelsey Grammer and Matthew Morrison return to their theater roots for Finding Neverland.
EXCLUSIVE! 'Glee' Sneak Peek: Sectionals is Finally Here! Who Will Win?
ETonline has your exclusive first look at the penultimate episode of 'Glee' as the new New Directions hope to secure a win at sectionals!
EXCLUSIVE! 'Glee' Sneak Peek: 'The Hurt Locker, Part One'
Only ETonline has your exclusive first look at this week's all-new episode of 'Glee'.
EXCLUSIVE! Lea Michele Spills Secrets from the Set of 'Glee's Final Season
ET has your exclusive look behind-the-scenes at 'Glee's final season with stars Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison and Darren Criss.
'Glee's' Matthew Morrison Marries Renee Puente
Matthew Morrison is married.
