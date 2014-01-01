Skip to main content
Matthew Perry
The
Latest
in Matthew Perry
Sadly, the ‘Friends’ Movie Trailer Is a Hoax -- But Watch It Anyway!
Sad news for a Monday!
Matthew Perry's 'The End of Longing' Mirrors His Past Struggles With Addiction
The actor wrote and stars in the new off-Broadway play in New York City.
Matthew Perry Talks 'Friends' Residual Checks, Reveals Which Chandler Storyline He Axed
The actor refused to play 'Shag, Marry, Kill' with his sitcom co-stars.
EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry Says He's 'An Open Wound' By the End of His New Play
The 'Friends' star tells ET that it was important to create a character that is trying to improve his life.
EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry on Vulnerability, Says He's 'An Open Wound' by the End of His Play
Matthew Perry wrote and stars in 'The End of Longing,' where he plays an exagerrated form of himself.
Matthew Perry Turns Down Rematch Fight With Justin Trudeau After Beating Him Up in Grade School
The Canadian Prime Minister challenged the former 'Friends' star to the rematch on Twitter.
Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Update on Calf Injury-- Watch Him Try to Dance Again
The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro is in good spirits.
Tarek El Moussa Jokes He's Going Through Midlife Crisis After Debuting New Haircut
The 'Flip or Flop' star is making some major life changes since splitting from ex, Christina.
Beyonce Flaunts Growing Baby Bump in Plunging, Figure-Hugging Gown
Beyonce continues to kill it when it comes to her maternity style.
Matthew Perry Reveals Favorite Chandler Bing One-Liner on 'Friends' -- See What He Chose!
Chandler Bing was not short on classic comebacks!
Matthew Perry Admits Reprising Ted Kennedy Role for 'After Camelot' Scared Him
Perry and co-star Katie Holmes, as Jackie Kennedy, open up about playing these iconic roles in the follow up to the controversial Kennedy miniseries.
Matthew Perry Admits to Beating Up Justin Trudeau in Fifth Grade
The actor reveals that he was classmates with the politician, but they weren't exactly BFFs.
Matthew Perry Jokingly Recalls Beating Up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Grade School
The 'Friends' star it was "pure jealousy" that led to his scuffle with the politician.
EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes Admits to 'Kennedys' Co-Star Matthew Perry She Was a 'Huge' 'Friends' Fan
Meanwhile, Matthew Perry is still 'bitter' over one guest star's success after appearing on the sitcom. 'The Kennedys: After Camelot' premieres April 2 on Reelz.
