Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Megan Fox
The
Latest
in Megan Fox
Oh, Baby! Celeb Birth Announcements
Congratulations to the proud new parents!
Megan Fox Shares Rare Photo of Son Journey -- See the Cute Pic!
The actress posted the sweet pic to her Instagram on Thursday.
Celebrities in Their Underwear
Check out which stars bared some skin in sexy, underwear-clad selfies.
Star Sightings: Reese Witherspoon Steps Out in Southern Style, Emily Ratajkowski Rocks a Teensy Mini & More!
Find out how the A-listers have been living it up this month!
Megan Fox Opens Up About Lack of 'Morality or Integrity' in Hollywood
The 31-year-old actress adds that women in Hollywood are 'undervalued.'
Megan Fox Opens Up About Being Fired From ‘Transformers:' 'I Really Thought I was Joan of Arc'
The 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' actress talks about the low point of her career.
Brian Austin Green Says He and Megan Fox Take Relationship 'Day by Day': 'Marriage Is Hard'
The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star is valuing the relationship he's had while also understanding that it's not always bad when things end.
Does Brian Austin Green Want More Kids With Megan Fox? Actor Weighs In
The actor opened up to Dax Holt on 'Hollywood Pipeline's' Facebook Live on Monday about the possibility of having a fifth child.
Brian Austin Green Talks Having More Kids With Megan Fox as She Thanks Him for ‘Donating DNA’
He said he doesn’t know whether or not they will have more children.
Megan Fox Shares Rare Snap of Her Adorable Kids With Brian Austin Green -- See the Cute Pic!
The 'New Girl' star is giving us a glimpse into her family's life.
FLASHBACK: On the Action-Packed Set of All Five 'Transformers' Movies
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the first 'Transformers' movie and ET is the only show that has been on set of each and every one of the blockbusters.
Coco Austin Reveals Baby Chanel Is Still Breastfeeding at 15 Months
The reality star says she loves the bonding time with her little girl.
Kim Kardashian Shares Epic Family Throwback Snap: 'Squad!'
There's no denying the Kardashian family bond has been strong since day one.
Mahershala Ali Posts Sweet Snap With Newborn Daughter
The Oscar winner is totally on daddy duty now!
Pagination
Page 1
Next page
More Results
Subscribe to Megan Fox